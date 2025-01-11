Washington takes on Oklahoma City, seeks to stop 5-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (31-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to break its five-game skid when the Wizards take on Oklahoma City.

The Wizards have gone 5-15 at home. Washington is 2-27 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunder are 14-4 on the road. Oklahoma City is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

The Wizards' 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Thunder allow. The Wizards average 115.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 122.3 the Wizards give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 54.9% and averaging 11.8 points for the Wizards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and two steals for the Thunder.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 111.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 117.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (foot), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (ankle).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Alex Caruso: day to day (hip), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press