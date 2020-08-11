Washington takes on Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (55-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-46, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks face the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards are 17-26 in conference matchups. Washington is sixth in the NBA averaging 114.7 points and is shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Bucks are 36-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 118.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Bucks won the last matchup between these two teams 137-134 on Feb. 24. Khris Middleton scored 40 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rui Hachimura leads the Wizards scoring 13.4 points per game, and is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Thomas Bryant is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 13.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Middleton has shot 49.9% and is averaging 21 points for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 13.4 points and four rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 49.4% shooting.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 116.7 points, 49.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 43.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Shabazz Napier: day to day (ankle).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (tooth).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press