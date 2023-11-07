Washington takes on Charlotte, aims to end 4-game slide

Washington Wizards (1-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to stop its four-game slide with a victory over Charlotte.

Charlotte went 27-55 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division action last season. The Hornets averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 17.6 from the free throw line and 32.1 from beyond the arc.

Washington finished 35-47 overall, 8-8 in Southeast Division play and 16-25 on the road a season ago. The Wizards averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second-chance points and 34.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), James Bouknight: out (knee), Cody Martin: out (knee), Terry Rozier: day to day (groin).

Wizards: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press