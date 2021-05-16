Washington takes on Charlotte, aims for 4th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (33-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (33-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Wizards play Charlotte.

The Wizards are 2-9 against division opponents. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.1 rebounds. Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 11.5 boards.

The Hornets are 8-3 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Charlotte ranks sixth in the league with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 2.5.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 114-104 on March 30. Terry Rozier scored 27 points to help lead Charlotte to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook ranks second on the Wizards scoring 22.2 points per game, and is averaging 11.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists. Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rozier is averaging 20.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging seven rebounds and 14.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 127.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 48.1% shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 107.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: day to day (wrist), Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Raul Neto: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: day to day (hamstring).

Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press