Washington takes on Brooklyn, looks to halt 3-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (15-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (5-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup with Brooklyn after losing three in a row.

The Wizards are 3-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows 126.8 points and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Nets are 13-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Spencer Dinwiddie averaging 6.6.

The Wizards average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Nets give up (13.8). The Nets' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (50.3%).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 124-97 on Dec. 9, with Mikal Bridges scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is shooting 46.3% and averaging 22.5 points for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bridges is averaging 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 115.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.5 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Nets: Lonnie Walker IV: out (hamstring), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (knee), Nic Claxton: out (rest), Ben Simmons: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press