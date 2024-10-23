Washington takes on Boston in conference showdown

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -13.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays Washington in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

Washington went 15-67 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 123.0 points per game and shoot 49.6% from the field last season.

Boston went 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Celtics averaged 120.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.2 last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon: out (thumb).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press