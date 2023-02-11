The All-Washington Taco Bracket Round 1: Vote now to decide the best taco restaurant in WA
It’s been a long time coming, but now is finally the time to answer the question: Who makes the best tacos in Washington state? To find out, we need your help.
In the last few months, readers have voted to crown their favorite tacos in Thurston, Pierce and Whatcom counties and the Tri-Cities. Now, we’re pitting the top eight tacos from each poll against one another in a 32-deep bracket to find the best tacos in the Evergreen State.
The competing restaurants are as follows:
Pierce County
Taqueria El Sabor (Pierce County co-champion)
Tacos Guaymos (Pierce County co-champion)
Whatcom County
Mi Rancho Meat Market (Whatcom County champion)
Thurston County
Dos Hermanos (Thurston County champion)
Tri-Cities
El Fat Cat Grill (Tri-Cities champion)
Vote in the poll below to make your voice heard. Voting for the first round is open through Friday, Feb. 17 morning.