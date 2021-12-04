Washington has now lost its second straight game of the season due to COVID-19 issues.

The Huskies game against No. 5 UCLA that was set for Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle was canceled on Friday night, the school announced.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Huskies have seven positive coronavirus tests on their roster and coaching staff. Though the program declined to give specifics, a team spokesperson told the Times that the team and staff were fully vaccinated going into the season.

Though it’s still very early in the season, neither UCLA nor Washington was able to agree to a date to reschedule the season. Per Pac-12 policy, the game will now be ruled a forfeit and count as a conference win for the Bruins. The game won’t count on UCLA’s overall record, however.

Washington had to postpone its matchup with No. 11 Arizona on Wednesday night over the same issue. It is still working to try and reschedule that contest. Nevada, which played Washington last week, has now also dealt with coronavirus issues. The Wolf Pack had their game with North Texas on Saturday postponed, too.

UCLA will now take on Marquette next Saturday in Milwaukee. Washington now has more than a week off before it’ll take the court again next Sunday, where the Huskies will travel to No. 3 Gonzaga.