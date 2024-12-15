Washington State wins 91-78 against Missouri State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Watts' 20 points helped Washington State defeat Missouri State 91-78 on Saturday night.

Watts had seven rebounds for the Cougars (9-2). Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points, going 6 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. LeJuan Watts had 17 points and finished 7 of 7 from the field.

Dez White led the Bears (5-5, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Vincent Brady II added 14 points, six assists and three steals for Missouri State. Zaxton King also put up 12 points.

Washington State took the lead with 5:12 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Erikstrup led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 34-27 at the break. Washington State extended its lead to 57-43 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Isaiah Watts scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press