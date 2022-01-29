Washington State Trooper Who Quit Over Vaccine Mandates Reportedly Dies Of COVID

Washington State Trooper Robert LaMay, who grabbed headlines when he blew up at Gov. Jay Inslee (D) over vaccine mandates, has died of COVID-19, KIRO news radio reported Friday.

He was 50.

LaMay signed off on his last day on the job on video saying: “Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.”

Former Washington State trooper Robert LaMay, who went viral when he was fired for refusing to get vaccinated and told the governor to 'kiss his ass,' has died of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/yjX8aeeOGE — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) January 29, 2022

LaMay started his career in 1999, and worked all over the state. He retired last October with his memorable farewell rather than be vaccinated.

“We don’t do vaccines,” he told Fox News in an interview last year after he quit, referring to himself and his family. “We don’t do flu shots or any of that stuff.”

LaMay told Fox that he obtained a religious vaccine exemption, but that he decided that required changes in his job due to his unvaccinated status were unacceptable.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said of LaMay in a statement Friday: “I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away.”

This “agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated.”

BREAKING: ⁦@KIRONewsradio⁩ has been able to confirm Trooper LaMay died after a battle with Covid. He famously quit over vaccine mandates, saying in a viral video in his last WSP radio transmission that “Governor Inslee can kiss my a**.” He was 50. ⁦@Mynorthwest⁩ pic.twitter.com/OByMNNv26h — Charlie Harger (@KIROCharlie) January 29, 2022

Check out LaMay’s full fox interview in the video clip above.

