Washington State Trooper Who Quit Over Vaccine Mandates Reportedly Dies Of COVID

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

Washington State Trooper Robert LaMay, who grabbed headlines when he blew up at Gov. Jay Inslee (D) over vaccine mandates, has died of COVID-19, KIRO news radio reported Friday.

He was 50.

LaMay signed off on his last day on the job on video saying: “Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.”

LaMay started his career in 1999, and worked all over the state. He retired last October with his memorable farewell rather than be vaccinated.

“We don’t do vaccines,” he told Fox News in an interview last year after he quit, referring to himself and his family. “We don’t do flu shots or any of that stuff.”

LaMay told Fox that he obtained a religious vaccine exemption, but that he decided that required changes in his job due to his unvaccinated status were unacceptable.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said of LaMay in a statement Friday: “I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away.”

This “agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated.”

Check out LaMay’s full fox interview in the video clip above.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

