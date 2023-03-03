Washington State stuns Utah in Pac-12 tournament, likely ends Utes' bid for 1-seed in NCAA tournament

Washington State surged ahead to knock No. 3 Utah off 66-58 in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. (AP/David Becker)

Washington State pulled off a huge upset on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Cougars stunned No. 2-seed Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament with a 66-58 win. The upset will likely stop the Utes, who entered the game with a 25-3 record and a first-round bye, from taking a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

After a tight battle through the first half, Washington State finally surged ahead near the end of the third quarter. The Cougars used a massive 19-3 run that spanned about seven minutes and well into the fourth quarter to suddenly take full control of the game.

Though Utah crawled back into it in the final minutes, it was too late. Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker sealed the win with a deep 3-pointer with just eight seconds left, which propelled them to the eight-point win.

Leger-Walker finished with 15 points and five rebounds in the win. Center Bella Murekatete added 19 points and five rebounds. The win will send the Cougars into the semifinals, where they’ll take on either Colorado or Oregon State.

