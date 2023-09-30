Washington state raises minimum wage to $16.28. See where your state lies.

The minimum wage in Washington state will go up in 2024.

The state's Department of Labor and Industries announced on Friday that the minimum wage will rise to $16.28 per hour, a 3.4% increase.

In 1998, the voters in Washington state granted the department the power to make adjustments to the minimum wage based on inflation. The department calculated the raise based on Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

Cities, such as Seattle and SeaTac, can set a higher minimum wage.

The department also announced that the minimum ride share services must pay drivers will increase as well.

For trips in Seattle drivers will earn, "66 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.55 per passenger platform mile, or $5.81, whichever is greater," and "38 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.31 per passenger platform mile, or $3.37, whichever is greater," according to the release.

This raise comes on the heels of the California legislature passing a bill to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers.

What is the minimum wage in my state?

Minimum wages per hour in each state, according to the Department of Labor:

Alabama : $7.25, no minimum wage required

Alaska : $10.85

Arizona : $13.85

Arkansas : $11.00

California : $15.50

Colorado : $13.65

Connecticut : $15.00

Delaware : $11.75

Florida : $11.00

Georgia : $5.15

Hawaii : $12.00

Idaho : $7.25

Illinois : $13.00

Indiana : $7.25

Iowa : $7.25

Kansas : $7.25

Kentucky : $7.25

Louisiana : $7.25, no minimum wage required

Maine : $13.80

Maryland : $13.25 for workplaces with more than 15 employees/ $12.80 for workers with less than 15 employees

Massachusetts : $15.00

Michigan : $10.10

Minnesota : $10.59 ($8.63 for small employers with annual revenue less than $500,000)

Mississippi : $7.25, no minimum wage required

Missouri : $12.00

Montana : $9.95 ($4.00 for businesses not covered by FLSA with annual salaries of $110,000 or less)

Nebraska : $10.50

Nevada : $11.25 ($10.25 if the employee is offered health benefits)

New Hampshire : $7.25

New Jersey : $14.13 ($12.93 per hour for seasonal and small employers)

New Mexico : $12.00

New York : $14.20 ($15.00 for New York City, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties)

North Carolina : $7.25

North Dakota : $7.25

Ohio : $10.10 ($7.25 for employers with annual receipts under $342,000)

Oklahoma : $7.25

Oregon : $14.20

Pennsylvania : $7.25

Rhode Island : $13.00

South Carolina : $7.25, no minimum wage required

South Dakota : $10.80

Tennessee : $7.25, no minimum wage required

Texas : $7.25

Utah : $7.25

Vermont : $13.18

Virginia : $12.00

Washington : $15.74

Washington D.C .: $17.00

West Virginia : $8.75

Wisconsin : $7.25

Wyoming: $5.15

