Washington State Patrol alerts public about missing, possibly endangered Lacey woman

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and possibly endangered Lacey woman.

The State Patrol announced the alert about 5 p.m. Sunday after Lacey Police were dispatched earlier in the day to a domestic violence situation in the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast, which is in the area of 37th and College Street in Lacey.

Lacey police could not find the woman, Young An, 42, but they found her phone. It appeared the victim had been taken by her husband, Chae An, 53, by force, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers and police are searching for a 2006 light blue Dodge Caravan, with a Washington license plate number of WA-BFM5141.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.