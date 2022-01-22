Washington state issues order to eradicate 'globally damaging invasive' crabs

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency order to eradicate a European green crab infestation that could disrupt habitats and harm native species.

Inslee ordered the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Wednesday to begin emergency measures to remove the crabs before they become permanently established, according to the emergency proclamation.

"The European green crab is a globally damaging invasive species that, if they become permanently established, will particularly harm endangered species, impact resources that are part of the cultural identity of the tribes and native peoples, and affect small businesses," the proclamation said.

European green crabs trapped on the Washington coast
European green crabs trapped on the Washington coast

Green crabs arrived by ship to the US in the mid-1800s, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. They were blamed for ruining the soft shell clam industry on the East Coast, and El Nino currents carried them to San Francisco Bay, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in the late 1990s.

Rotting flesh may be sweeter than honey: These bees evolved to eat meat, researchers say

Valuable 'pest control': Palm-sized, invasive spiders are spinning golden webs across Georgia in 'extreme numbers'

European green crabs trapped on the Washington coast
European green crabs trapped on the Washington coast

The species is a small but mighty predator that poses a threat to Washington's native shellfish like shore crab, clams and small oysters. An exponential increase of green crab was detected in 2021 in Makah Bay, Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay, threatening Washington's coastal resources, according to WDFW.

The University of Washington website said the best form of eradication is aggressive trapping and removal.

"Managing invasions is a bit like preventing wildfires; keep a sharp lookout and respond quickly to small populations before they get too big to control."

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington issues emergency order for invasive European green crabs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stocks to Stumble Out of Gate

    Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by weaker crude prices, with the ...

  • I was in a medical coma and given a 1% chance to live. The experience taught me I can adapt to things I can't control.

    When she was 21, the author's body went into septic shock. Doctors called her parents and told them she only had 24 hours to live.

  • An Olympic gold medalist says chicken bone broth is a 'superfood' keeping her healthy ahead of The Games — and shares her go-to recipe

    US gold medalist snowboarder Jamie Anderson says she never gets sick during the season, and she credits her nutrient-rich bone broth.

  • Search on for humpback whale entangled in debris off Hawaii

    A marine mammal rescue team is looking for an adult humpback whale entangled in debris off the coast of Hawaii. First responders removed about 2,000 feet (600 meters) of heavy-gauge line from the animal over the weekend when it was off the island of Kauai, The Garden Island newspaper reported. Authorities detached most of the gear but weren't able to get all of it off before the whale moved on. Large whales can become entangled in active or abandoned fishing gear or other ropes and lines in the ocean.

  • Feds call Colleyville hostage standoff a wake-up call. What are they doing about it?

    FBI, Biden administration officials from Homeland Security and Justice acknowledge they can’t yet provide answers to how a British citizen got to Texas.

  • Warm Winter Destinations That Aren't Miami

    These U.S. travel destinations can offer a welcome escape from plummeting temperatures.

  • UPDATE 2-Canadian provincial leader wants to pause truckers' COVID vaccine mandate

    The premier of Canada's Alberta province on Thursday called on the federal government to pause a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers that companies say will disrupt the supply chain and fuel inflation. The mandate, imposed by Ottawa to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, has cost Canadian trucking companies about 10% of their international drivers, six top executives said this week. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, at a news conference in Calgary, urged the government to extend an exemption that had been in place for truckers since the start of the pandemic.

  • Watch: Scientists Study Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti

    A coral reef in pristine condition was discovered in the South Pacific. It is thought to be one of the largest found, as deep as 230 feet beneath the ocean’s surface. Photo: Alexis Rosenfeld/Associated Press

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Ovechkin scores 27th goal, Capitals beat Jets in overtime

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin fumed after he thought the referees missed a penalty call and screamed obscenities from the bench after watching the replay. On his very next shift, he scored his NHL-leading 27th goal of the season to spark a comeback and help the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. It took a power move from Evgeny Kuznetsov to set up Tom Wilson's winner and give the Capitals their first 3-on-3 OT win of the season, but of course, their longt

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne