Washington starts season at home against UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington opens the season at home against UC Davis.

Washington finished 17-15 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Huskies averaged 80.6 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

UC Davis went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Aggies averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free-throw line and 21 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press