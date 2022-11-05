Washington St. beats Stanford 52-14 to snap 3-game skid

  • Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    1/6

    Washington St Stanford Football

    Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) runs for a 41-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    2/6

    Washington St Stanford Football

    Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) runs for a 41-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) celebrates his passing touchdown to wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    3/6

    Washington St Stanford Football

    Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) celebrates his passing touchdown to wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) celebrates after returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    4/6

    Washington St Stanford Football

    Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) celebrates after returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws a pass against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    5/6

    Washington St Stanford Football

    Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws a pass against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) runs for a 41-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    6/6

    Washington St Stanford Football

    Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) runs for a 41-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) runs for a 41-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) celebrates his passing touchdown to wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) celebrates after returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws a pass against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) runs for a 41-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
JOSH DUBOW
·2 min read

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third, Nakia Watson rushed for 166 yards and a score and Washington State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 52-14 victory against Stanford on Saturday.

The Cougars (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and then put the game away with two more TDs in the final 2:09 of the first half.

Jaden Hicks also returned a fumble 17 yards for a score in the second quarter as Washington State used four takeaways and 306 yards rushing to get over the frustration of the losing streak.

Ward threw for 176 yards with a 7-yard TD pass to Anderson Grover and a 9-yarder to Donovan Ollie on fourth-and-3. Ward also had a 15-yard TD run.

Tanner McKee threw for 236 yards and backup QB Ashton Daniels ran for two scores but Stanford (3-6, 1-6) kept giving the ball away and lost for the sixth straight time to the Cougars.

Watson set the tone for Washington State, rushing for 65 yards on the second play from scrimmage to set up Leyton Smithson 3-yard TD run and then scoring on a 41-yard run on the Cougars final play of the half following a fumble by Benjamin Yurosek that made it 42-7.

The Cardinal lost six of their first seven conference games for the first time since 2006 — the year before Jim Harbaugh arrived on The Farm to turn Stanford into a contender. But after a long run of success under Harbaugh and current coach David Shaw, things have turned in recent years and Stanford hasn't won more than four games in a season since going 9-4 in 2018.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: After being held to 41 points during a three-game skid, the Cougars exceeded that total in the first half against the Cardinal. Now all they need is one win against Arizona State, Arizona or Washington to become bowl eligible for the seventh straight non-pandemic season.

Stanford: The Cardinal were completely overmatched in this game. They trailed 21-0 before generating a first down, lost four fumbles in the first half and looked disorganized. Stanford was down its top three running backs for the game. The Cardinal had to rely on converted safety Mitch Leigber at times, as well as using Daniels as a running option.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Host Arizona State on Saturday.

Stanford: Visit Utah on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • This New Series Blends ‘Fleabag’ and OnlyFans—and It Works

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/BBC AmericaOnce again, BBC has transformed a one-woman stage show into a whole mini-series. The last adaptation was the triumphant Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s play-turned-series about a fourth-wall-breaking woman on the verge of a life crisis. Why not try this again? Enter Mood, based on Nicôle Lecky’s one-woman show Superhoe.For the most part, the stage-to-screen formula works again. Mood courageously introduces us to a highly unlikable w

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Toronto first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award. The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and New York’s Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position. Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third. He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games. Gold Gloves are

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L