Washington Spirit parts ways with Canadian international goalie Stephanie Labbe

TORONTO — The Washington Spirit are parting ways with Canadian international goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.

Labbe joined the NWSL team before the 2016 season after spending three years with KIF Orebro in Sweden.

She played in 25 regular-season games for the Spirit, including 17 in 2017. Labbe, who has been open about her struggle with depression, took medical leave in early September and sat out the rest of the season.

The other NWSL teams have until 5 p.m. ET Thursday to submit interest in acquiring Labbe's rights through the league's distribution process.

Washington has goalkeepers Aubrey Bledsoe, Kelsey Wys and DiDi Haracic on its roster.

Labbe thanked the Washington franchise and its fans via social media.

"Thank you to the @WashSpirit organization for giving me the opportunity to play in front of the best fans (@SpiritSquadron) and to all my teammies for the good times! Can't wait to share what's next for me... stay tuned??" she wrote.

The 31-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., has won 47 caps for Canada.

The Canadian Press