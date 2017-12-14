Washington to retire Isaiah Thomas' jersey in February

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- Former Washington star and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas will have his number retired by the school.

The retirement ceremony for Thomas' No. 2 has been scheduled for Feb. 15 when the Huskies host Utah. Thomas joins Brandon Roy and Bob Houbregs as they only players to have their numbers retired by the school.

Thomas helped the Huskies win either a regular-season title or a conference tournament title in each of his three seasons at Washington. He's responsible for one of the most famous moments in Washington's basketball history when he hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to beat Arizona in the 2011 conference title game.

Thomas is eighth on Washington's all-time scoring list with 1,721 points. He's gone on to become a two-time NBA All-Star with Boston before being traded to Cleveland this offseason.