This Washington restaurant has the best burrito in the state, Yelp says. Check it out

It’s nearly National Burrito Day.

And in honor of the April 7 holiday, Yelp has named the best burrito restaurant in Washington.

So head to Gordito’s in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood. It landed a spot on Yelp’s “Best burrito in every state for National Burrito Day” list.

The business is known for its baby burrito — it’s actually like the size of a newborn baby.

The massive burrito is made with two flour tortillas, your choice of meat or tofu, beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream and “fresh chunky salsa.”

Yelp reviewers have posted photos of their burritos with their hands for a size comparison.

“They have the baby burrito which is quite literally the size of a baby,” one Yelp reviewer said.

Gordito’s also touts using healthy ingredients. They leave out the lard and oil in the beans, their rice is made without chicken stock, the meat is grilled, and every salsa is freshly made, according to their website.

“Great food, huge portions, and easily the healthiest Mexican I’ve ever had,” another reviewer said.

Yelp reviewers also recommend ordering the wet burrito. It has all the fixings of a regular one, but it’s smothered with red salsa, cheese and sour cream.

“Go on a date and split a wet burrito. Such a cute little spot with affordable food,” a Yelp reviewer wrote.

To find the best burrito shops in every state, Yelp ranked businesses serving burritos based on the volume and ratings of the reviews from Jan. 1, 2019, to Feb. 15, 2022.

Selected businesses also had a passing health score as of February of this year, if they were available.

These four Washington restaurants are among the best in the nation, Yelp says

Yelp users will see restaurant health scores across US thanks to a Washington startup

This Washington city ranks as No. 1 spot college students want to move to after school