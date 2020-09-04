Washington release veteran RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson has been released by the Washington Football Team just a week before the start of the new NFL season.

Veteran running back Peterson - the 2012 MVP - looked set for a reduced role under new head coach Ron Rivera this year.

But the 35-year-old was cut on Friday as Washington aim to decrease the age profile of their roster in an offseason of change.

Rivera has replaced interim coach Bill Callahan, and Jason Wright has been installed as president, while the team is in the process of changing their name.

Peterson still did not anticipate his place was in question, though, telling ESPN: "It comes as a surprise. I didn't feel I showed anything that would warrant being released."

The seven-time Pro Bowler, who made his name in 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, had been at Washington for two years, missing just one game in that time.

Peterson had 462 carries for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns, also scoring a single rare receiving TD.

Despite Friday's shock news and his advancing years, Peterson is confident he still has a future in the NFL.

"Without a doubt, I definitely want to play," he added. "We'll see what happens.

"Every new chapter is a blessing. Whatever comes next, I'll be blessed to attack it. I can't be down on myself. I know it wasn't because of my ability or inabilities to do something. It came down to those guys making their decision.

"It just sucks because I feel this team really has some promise and I won't be a part of it."

Washington start the year against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.