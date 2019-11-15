Report: Redskins S Montae Nicholson dropped off drug overdose victim at emergency room

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson allegedly dropped off a woman at a Washington-area emergency room early on Thursday morning, shortly before she died of an apparent drug overdose, according to The Washington Post

Nicholson and another man, per the report, dropped off a 21-year-old woman at the Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn HealthPlex — which sits less than five miles from the team’s practice facility — around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. The woman was later pronounced dead at the emergency room.

“The two males who brought her to the emergency room immediately left the area but have since been identified and located,” the sheriff's office said in a statement to The Washington Post, adding at the investigation is currently ongoing.

According to The Washington Post, Nicholson and the woman were out to dinner with a group of friends on Wednesday, and all later returned to his home. The woman was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathroom sometime later. Nicholson and the other man then drove her to the hospital.

“We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one,” the Redskins said in a statement to The Washington Post. “Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter.”

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Nicholson had been dating the woman for about six months, and that they decided to drive her to the hospital themselves because they thought it would be quicker. Nicholson placed a “frantic call” her brother at 1:07 a.m. after finding her in the bathroom. They did not place a 911 call.

Herman Crabbe, the woman’s father, said he has not spoken to Nicholson yet, and still does not know how much time passed between her collapse and when he placed the call.

“That’s the big issue,” Crabbe said, via the Washington Post. “What’s the timeline? When did you decide to make the call?

Nicholson has recorded 35 total tackles and two interceptions so far this season for the Redskins. The 23-year-old has appeared in seven games, but missed the past two with an ankle injury. Nicholson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, has one year left on his rookie deal.

Nicholson missed practice on Thursday, but returned on Friday. He declined to comment to The Washington Post through his attorney.

“First off, a young lady lost her life. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones,” Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan said Friday, via USA Today. “That’s a sad situation. Relative to Montae and the legal process, we’re letting that play out right now. We’re getting more facts and information.”

Washington safety Montae Nicholson dropped off a woman at a Virginia hospital early Thursday morning. She later died of an apparent drug overdose. (AP/Jason E. Miczek)

