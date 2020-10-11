Washington QB Dwayne Haskins told to stay home due to illness

It hasn’t been a great week for Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and it’s not getting any better.

Haskins was reportedly told to stay home on Sunday due to illness ahead of the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. He was set to be inactive but was expected to be at the game.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins has a stomach virus and has been throwing up the past couple days, per source. He planned to be on the sideline today, but the team sent him home (as @KimJonesSports reported).



Kyle Allen makes his first start against the #Rams. Alex Smith is No. 2. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2020

However, Haskins doesn’t appear to have COVID-19. He was reportedly sent home due to a stomach virus that has been bothering him for the last few days. According to Darren M. Haynes of DC’s WUSA9, Haskins took a COVID-19 test which came back negative.

Earlier in the week, Haskins was demoted from starting quarterback and replaced with Kyle Allen. It was actually a double demotion, because he wasn’t given the backup job, either. Alex Smith, who is back with the team and active for the first time since suffering a horrific ankle injury in Nov. 2018, was named the No. 2 quarterback. Haskins was pushed down to No. 3.

