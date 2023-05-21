Washington Post turns on Joe Biden over his age

Joe Biden will be approaching his 82nd birthday at the time of the next US presidential election - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden should come clean about his health and voters are right to be concerned about his age, the Left-leaning Washington Post has said.

In a lengthy opinion piece, the paper’s editorial board confronted the issue of whether the US president should seek a second term next year, when he will be approaching his 82nd birthday.

“In short, Mr Biden’s age is not inevitably the decisive issue, but it is a real one, and he will have to address it, forthrightly, whether the choice in 2024 is between him and Mr Trump or another Republican,” wrote the newspaper.

“The public has a right to know details about his health, physical and mental, and about what he is doing to maintain it.”

Although Mr Biden’s doctors have declared him in good health, there is the risk of serious challenges in a second term – and potentially the invocation of the 25th amendment, which deals with presidential infirmity, warned the newspaper.

The piece from the traditionally supportive paper will be a blow for Mr Biden, but reflects the views of a large swathe of voters - including Democrats.

Earlier this month, an ABC/Washington Post poll revealed that 68 per cent of Americans believed Mr Biden was too old for another term.

Alarmingly for the Democrats, only 44 per cent thought Mr Trump, who is four years younger than Mr Biden, was too old to return to the White House.

Even though Mr Trump also remains unpopular with voters, the majority of respondents said he far surpassed Mr Biden in terms of mental acuity and physical health.

Mr Biden’s sporadic gaffes – such as confusing the Black and Tans with the All-Blacks rugby team during his recent visit to Ireland – have only served to reinforce doubts over a second term.

“There is a rational basis to concerns about Mr Biden’s age,” argued The Washington Post.

“His frequent verbal lapses do not help assuage them. There is no public evidence these moments reflect anything other than the forgetfulness and difficulty at multitasking that often occurs among generally healthy seniors.

Story continues

“In a way, though, that’s just the point. They’re normal. Voters can expect more of the same in a second term.”

The recent strong showing of Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is challenging Mr Biden for the Democratic nomination, is a further sign of the Democrats’ unease.

Despite being regarded as a fringe candidate, Mr Kennedy Jr - whose father was assassinated while running for the Oval Office in June 1968 - has the support of up to a fifth of Democrats, according to recent polls.

Even though his chances of winning the nomination are extremely slim, Mr Kennedy Jr could embarrass Mr Biden during the campaign.

The tepid support from the normally loyal Washington Post is not the only issue confronting Mr Biden, who is in Japan for the G7 summit.

Talks with the Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, over raising the debt ceiling are deadlocked.

With the US facing the threat of defaulting on its debts, the administration is examining using a clause in the US Constitution’s 14th amendment to avert a crisis.

The clause, which was contained in the amendment emancipating slaves after the American Civil War, says the “validity of the public debt of the United States” shall not be questioned.

Constitutional scholars argue invoking the clause would allow Mr Biden to either raise the debt ceiling – or ignore it – without congressional approval.

“I’m looking at the 14th amendment as to whether or not we have the authority - I think we have the authority,” he said on Sunday.

“The question is, could it be done and invoked in time that it would not be appealed, and as a consequence past the date in question and still default on the debt? That is a question that I think is unresolved.”