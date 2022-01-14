Washington Post Torches Kevin McCarthy: ‘Thrown In His Lot With Enemies Of Democracy’

The Washington Post tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) refusal to cooperate with a House select committee’s investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot.

In an editorial published Thursday, the newspaper said the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters was “indispensable not only for history, but also to bolster the nation’s democratic procedures against another attempt to subvert them, which could come as early as 2024.”

“No patriotic American should oppose such a probe,” the newspaper’s editorial board wrote.

The Post called for the subpoena of key Trump ally McCarthy, a move it described as “unprecedented” but necessary because “his behavior amounts to a dereliction of his oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

“In his quest to become the next GOP House speaker, Mr. McCarthy has instead thrown in his lot with the enemies of democracy,” the editorial declared.

