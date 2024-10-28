Washington plays New York, looks to extend home win streak

New York Rangers (6-1-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the New York Rangers.

Washington has a 3-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 5-2 record overall. The Capitals have a +five scoring differential, with 26 total goals scored and 21 conceded.

New York has a 1-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 6-1-1 record overall. The Rangers have a 2-1-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has scored three goals with six assists for the Capitals. Hendrix Lapierre has over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has scored six goals with eight assists for the Rangers. Victor Mancini has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-2-0, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Rangers: 6-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press