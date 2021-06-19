Washington plays New York, aims to build on Fedde's strong outing

New York Mets (35-27, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (31-35, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Erick Fedde. Fedde went seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with six strikeouts against New York.

The Nationals are 10-13 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Mets are 13-9 against NL East Division teams. New York has slugged .371 this season. Billy McKinney leads the club with a .453 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 1-0. Brad Hand earned his fourth victory and Yan Gomes went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Washington. Edwin Diaz took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .463.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 10 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .235 batting average, 1.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mets: 6-4, .206 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (groin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press