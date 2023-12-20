Washington plays Portland, looks to stop road losing streak

Washington Wizards (4-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-19, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Portland looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Trail Blazers have gone 3-9 at home. Portland is 1-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wizards are 2-14 in road games. Washington ranks last in the NBA recording just 39.3 rebounds per game led by Daniel Gafford averaging 7.7.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 45.7% and averaging 22.7 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 23.2 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 119.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

Wizards: Johnny Davis: out (calf), Landry Shamet: out (rib), Ryan Rollins: out (knee), Delon Wright: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

