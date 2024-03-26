Washington plays Brooklyn, aims for 4th straight victory

Brooklyn Nets (27-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-58, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wizards take on Brooklyn.

The Wizards are 10-35 in conference play. Washington has a 6-33 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets have gone 19-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Wizards' 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Nets allow. The Nets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (49.8%).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 30 the Wizards won 110-104 led by 26 points from Kyle Kuzma, while Mikal Bridges scored 19 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 16.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bridges is averaging 20.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Dennis Schroder is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 104.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (shoulder), Eugene Omoruyi: day to day (ankle), Tyus Jones: day to day (back), Landry Shamet: day to day (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist).

Nets: Cameron Johnson: day to day (toe), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (hip), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (shin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press