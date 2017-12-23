Washington overcomes sloppiness, holds off Montana 66-63

SEATTLE (AP) -- Washington proved during its nonconference schedule it's comfortable playing in close games and figuring out a way to come out ahead.

Even those games that are closer than they should be and leave their head coach a little anxious.

''Everybody laugh. I need a stress relief,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said after the Huskies held off Montana 66-63 on Friday night.

Jaylen Nowell scored 13 points and Hameir Wright added 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks off the bench as the Huskies overcame a sloppy effort to get past the Grizzlies in their final game before the start of Pac-12 Conference play next week.

The Huskies (10-3) topped their entire win total from last year, but getting that 10th win wasn't easy as the Huskies had just one field goal over the final 7 1/2 minutes. Washington made just enough from the free-throw line and made some key defensive stops to hold off Montana.

''That's pretty much been the story of our team this year just finding a way to win,'' Washington guard David Crisp said. ''Time after time we've made big plays in the end to help us get a win.''

Montana had its chances late to pull off its second upset of a power conference team on the road this season. The Grizzlies won at Pittsburgh to open the season, but scored just one point in the final 4:14 against the Huskies. It was a disappointing conclusion to a gutty effort.

''I mean, we fought, and that is the only thing you can ask for in this type of game,'' Montana guard Ahmaad Rorie said. ''It was hostile, and a lot of guys had never really played in this kind of environment. We've just got to clean up some little things to get better.''

Rorie led Montana (7-5) with 19 points and Jamar Akoh added 17, but the Grizzlies only point in the final four minutes came on Michael Oguine's free throw with 5.2 seconds left.