Washington, No. 25 Cincinnati beat UCLA 77-63

Cincinnati guard Jacob Evans, left, drives to the basket against UCLA guard Prince Ali, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kyle Washington had a rough day when Cincinnati lost to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament last season.

This time, he delivered one solid performance against the Bruins.

Washington scored 19 points, Jacob Evans III had 16 and No. 25 Cincinnati beat UCLA 77-63 on Saturday.

It was one sweet win for the Bearcats, who lost 79-67 to Lonzo Ball and UCLA in the second round in March. Washington had just four points on 2-for-10 shooting in the previous matchup, and he was determined to make amends.

''We lost last year, and I know I wasn't there for my team last year,'' Washington said. ''I wanted to make sure that I was ... I just wanted to show I was way better than that. I didn't show what I could do on the defensive end or offensive end last year in the tournament, and I was really hurting from that.''

Cincinnati (9-2) grabbed control with an 18-0 run in the first half. The Bearcats turned 18 UCLA turnovers into 23 points.

''I just thought about Cincinnati. Just being that tough dog, hungry-dog-gets-the-bone mentality,'' Evans said. ''We knew we had to come out here and do it with our defense, and that's what we did.''

Aaron Holiday scored 17 points for UCLA (7-3), and Kris Wilkes finished with 12.

The Bruins grabbed a 21-18 lead on Prince Ali's 3-pointer with 6:59 left in the first half, but they didn't score again until Alex Olesinski made two free throws with 17.7 seconds to go. Cincinnati led 36-23 at the break.

UCLA center Thomas Welsh didn't take a shot until the game was already 15 minutes old. Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said his team's game plan also involved trying to wear down Holiday with the Bruins playing with such a short bench.

''They played Tom well down low,'' Holiday said. ''I was trying to get him involved, and that's where a lot of our turnovers came from. We just have to figure it out. That's my fault. Obviously I didn't tell him what to do. That's on me.''