Washington Nationals parade time, route announced

Washington has announced the details of the parade to celebrate the Nationals' first World Series title.

The Nationals rallied past the Astros to win Game 7 Wednesday night in Houston. It was the first championship for the franchise that began its life as the Expos and the first for a Washington team since the Senators won it all in 1924.

D.C. will host a parade and rally on Saturday to celebrate the occasion, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office announced Thursday.

When does the Nationals' parade start?

The Nationals' championship parade will begin Saturday at 2 p.m. ET along the National Mall, with a rally to follow.

What is the Nationals' parade route?

The Nationals' parade will begin on Constitution Avenue at 15th Street NW, near the Washington Monument, and proceed east down Constitution toward the Capitol. The parade will end at Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW, where the rally will be held.

How to watch Nationals parade on TV or live stream

MLB Network traditionally televises World Series championship parades nationally, and multiple local news outlets in Washington likely will live stream the festivities as well, but details had yet to be announced.



