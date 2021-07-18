Washington Nationals game halted after shooting outside park, fans told to leave

The Washington Nationals game was called to an abrupt halt on Saturday night after a shooting outside the stadium.

The team confirmed there was a shooting outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

After initially telling fans to stay in their seats due to an "incident" outside, they were then told to exit the stadium through the Centerfield or Right Field gates.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The game was in the bottom of the sixth inning when fans heard loud pops outside the park. The game was halted as fans were seen heading for the concourse and some even exited the stands onto the field and into the dugouts.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot outside the park and there did not appear to be an ongoing threat. Police later added two additional people transported themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

It was not immediately clear what happened in the shooting.

PHOTO: Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP)

The Nationals were losing, 8-4, at the time the game was stopped.

The team said it will pick up the game on Sunday where it left off with a nine-inning game. The game will be part of a doubleheader.

PHOTO: A policeman directs fans after apparent gunshots were heard outside of Nationals Park during a game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres. (Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports)

A 6-year-old child was killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C., overnight with officials holding a press conference to announce a $60,000 reward for information into the shooting. Homicides have been on the rise in the city since 2017, according to city crime data.

ABC News' Sarah Shales contributed to this report.

Washington Nationals game halted after shooting outside park, fans told to leave originally appeared on abcnews.go.com