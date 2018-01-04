Washington lifts No. 17 Kentucky past LSU, 74-71

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Kentucky coach John Calipari was grateful for P.J. Washington's forceful presence in the locker room and under the basket in the second half.

Washington scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 17 Kentucky held off feisty LSU 74-71 on Wednesday night.

''He kept telling the guys, 'Would you quit shooting jumpers? Go at this rim,''' Calipari said of his 6-foot-7 power forward. ''I'm happy for him. Somebody on this team has got to be able to step up and be able to tell guys more than just me.''

Kentucky trailed 36-31 at halftime, but Washington asserted himself in the second half with an array of power moves, getting free along the baseline for three dunks in a 3-minute span to help Kentucky move in front. He also blocked two shots.

''P.J.'s our power guy. He does a lot of dirty work in the paint,'' said Kentucky forward Kevin Knox, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds. ''He was going up and dunking everything. That's what we need out of P.J.''

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped his 18-point night with two free throws with 16 seconds left for the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who survived their first true road test this season.

Duop Reath had 24 points and 11 rebounds for LSU (9-4, 0-1), which missed two 3-point attempts that could have tied it in the final seconds.

''We didn't have an answer'' for Reath, Calipari said. ''They weren't even running things, just threw it in to him. ... He dominated us around the goal.''

Tremont Waters had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, but his attempt to tie the game with a late 3 was off-balance and way off-target. He said coach Will Wade had drawn up a good play which had worked in the first half, but the players failed to execute it correctly.