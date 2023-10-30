Washington Lawmaker Acquitted After Carrying Pistol in Luggage at Hong Kong Airport

“The Chinese authorities conducted themselves in a professional manner, and I commend them for their diligence,” Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson said in a statement

A Washington state Senator has been acquitted after he was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport last week for having a pistol in his carry-on luggage.

On Monday, a Hong Kong court acquitted state Sen. Jeff Wilson of an unregistered firearm possession charge. The South China Morning Post reports that Wilson was granted a conditional discharge that will stand so long as he commits no further firearms offenses in Hong Kong over the next two years.

“The Chinese authorities conducted themselves in a professional manner, and I commend them for their diligence,” Wilson said in a statement on his website. “The mistake, after all, was fully mine. I am relieved we were able to resolve this matter efficiently, and I want to apologize for the concern I created.

Wilson's statement continued: “When the next legislative session begins in January, I look forward to working on issues like salmon recovery, public records and affordable housing. I think we all can learn from what happened here. First, of course, to always check your carry-on baggage before you go through airport security. But more important, when you make a mistake like this one, the right thing to do is to show respect and accept responsibility.”

Wilson's office stated in a press release last week that the lawmaker had made "an honest mistake" by packing a pistol, which he said he discovered after he was already in an airplane headed on a five-week trip in Southeast Asia with his wife.

The lawmaker said “he did not realize his pistol was in his briefcase when he passed through airport security in Portland, and baggage screeners failed to note it,” per the release.

Wilson said he discovered the weapon mid-flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong, when he reached into his briefcase for a piece of gum, and felt his unloaded revolver inside,” his office said. “When the plane landed, he immediately went to customs officials and called their attention to the issue.”

Upon discovering the pistol and reporting it to customs authorities, Wilson was arrested, posted bail and was released, according to this office.

The trip is a vacation Wilson said he paid for “at his own expense,” per the release, and the weapon had been registered in the U.S.

“Wilson noted that while his pistol was not registered in Hong Kong, it is properly registered in Washington state and that he holds a concealed pistol license,” his office said.



