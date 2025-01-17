Washington hosts Purdue following Sellers' 30-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (7-10, 0-6 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-6, 3-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Purdue after Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points in Washington's 82-69 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Huskies have gone 9-2 in home games. Washington scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers have gone 0-6 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue allows 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Washington scores 73.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 73.4 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 64.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 61.9 Washington allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is averaging 16.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies.

Destini Lombard averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press