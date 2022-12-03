Washington hosts Los Angeles following Davis' 44-point showing

Los Angeles Lakers (9-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Washington Wizards after Anthony Davis scored 44 points in the Lakers' 133-129 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Wizards have gone 8-4 in home games. Washington has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 3-6 in road games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference allowing only 115.0 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is scoring 24.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Washington.

LeBron James averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 25.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 58.5% and averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 121.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Dennis Schroder: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press