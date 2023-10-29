Washington hosts conference foe Boston

Boston Celtics (2-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Washington for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Washington went 35-47 overall, 21-31 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wizards averaged 6.9 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Boston went 57-25 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Celtics averaged 26.7 assists per game on 42.2 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Landry Shamet: out (toe), Johnny Davis: out (elbow).

Celtics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press