Washington holds on late to beat No. 25 Arizona St 68-64

SEATTLE (AP) -- Another chance for Washington to prove its validity was also another moment where the flaws of No. 25 Arizona State were shown.

Perhaps it time the Huskies started to get a bit of the recognition as the surprise of the Pac-12.

Noah Dickerson scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, David Crisp had three key baskets in the final five minutes, and Washington knocked off No. 25 Arizona State 68-64 on Thursday night.

The Huskies (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) continue to defy their preseason expectations when they were picked to finish 10th in the conference. There's still plenty of time for the Huskies to falter, but their late-game performances are more reminiscent of a team bound for the postseason.

The most recent example came in the final minutes against the Sun Devils when Dickerson and Crisp combined to score 12 of Washington's final 16 points. Dickerson was dominant on the interior all night, and Crisp found ways to split the defense and get to the basket in the closing moments to help the Huskies win their third straight.

''You hope that all the training that you give your guys and the mindset is going to go out there and do it. And we did it,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. ''We made our foul shots down the stretch. We took away the 3-point shot. Guys stepped up and made big plays.''

Crisp finished with 12 points, while Jaylen Nowell added 15 points and nine rebounds. Dickerson carried the Huskies in the first half and had 13 points and 11 rebounds before the break.

''I see all the work he's put in and he's just a real ambitious guy and he's always looking to get better,'' Crisp said of Dickerson. ''As you can see he's worked day in and day out.''

But the Huskies got little contributions from everyone. Matisse Thybulle finished with six steals and hit three 3-pointers despite being sick. Dominic Green hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to clinch the victory. And Sam Timmins made one of the biggest plays forcing a turnover by deflecting Mickey Mitchell's pass in the final seconds when Arizona State was unable to get a shot off trailing 66-64.