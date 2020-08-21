Washington head coach Ron Rivera reveals that he has cancer, calls it 'very treatable'

Ron Rivera says he was diagnosed with cancer two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Thursday that he has cancer.

He told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he has squamous cell cancer that was diagnosed after he discovered a lump in his neck in July. He told Schefter that the cancer is in the early stages, “very treatable and curable.”

“I was stunned,” Rivera told Schefter. “But I was angry because I feel like I'm in best health I've been in.”

The National Cancer Institute describes squamous neck cancer as “when squamous cell cancer spreads to lymph nodes in the neck or around the collarbone.”

Rivera, 58, is in his first year as head coach in Washington. He joined the team in the offseason following a nine-year tenure as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers fired Rivera last December, but he quickly found work in Washington as one of the top candidates on the market.

He said that he revealed the diagnosis to his team Thursday night and plans to move forward with his coaching duties. He did acknowledge to Schefter that a “Plan B” is in place in case he does have to step away from the job.

Washington is in the midst of a tumultuous offseason centered on a name change from the former name that was a racial slur toward Native Americans. Rivera has largely taken on the role of the face of the team’s transition.

He used his diagnosis to advocate to others to be proactive if they believe they are symptomatic.

“Doctors encouraged me to do it, too,” Rivera said. “They said, 'If you feel strongly, do it. Don't slow down, do your physical activities.' But everyone keeps telling me by week 3 or 4, you'll start feeling it.”

