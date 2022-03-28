Washington H. Soul Pattinson's (ASX:SOL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) will increase its dividend on the 13th of May to AU$0.29. This takes the annual payment to 2.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Even though Washington H. Soul Pattinson isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 2.3% if recent trends continue. It's nice to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. The healthy cash flows are definitely as good sign, though so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

historic-dividend
Washington H. Soul Pattinson Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from AU$0.40 to AU$0.65. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 2.3% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Washington H. Soul Pattinson isn't actually turning a profit, which makes it much harder for us to see how they can grow dividends.

We'd also point out that Washington H. Soul Pattinson has issued stock equal to 51% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Washington H. Soul Pattinson's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Washington H. Soul Pattinson that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

