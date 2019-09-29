Washington gives Dwayne Haskins his chance, benches Case Keenum

It’s time, Washington fans.

With 6:35 to play in the first half of Week 4, Washington handed over its offense to rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, benching journeyman Case Keenum, who had started the team’s first four games of the season.

Keenum started Sunday’s game against the New York Giants 6 for 11 for 37 yards and an interception, and was yanked after an incompletion on third-and-10.

Washington was down 14-0 when Haskins came into the game.

The 15th pick in this year’s draft, Haskins handed off to Adrian Peterson on his first two snaps, but after a penalty put Washington in first-and-15, Haskins completed passes of nine yards and six yards to keep the offense moving.

Washington gave rookie Dwayne Haskins Jr. his shot on Sunday, down 14-0 to the New York Giants. (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Haskins said publicly that he was OK with sitting, noting that players like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers didn’t play much as rookies, either. Other quarterbacks drafted this year: the Giants’ Daniel Jones, Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew have gotten to start already this season.

But coach Jay Gruden may well be coaching for his job this week, and could have seen making the switch as a way to try to save his own skin. Haskins’ debut didn’t change Washington’s fortune much: He finished 9 of 17 for 107 yards and three interceptions in a 24-3 loss to the Giants.

