Washington Football Team president says team will reveal new name, logo in 2022

The Washington Football Team's multi-year nickname journey seems to finally be reaching its end.

Washington president Jason Wright told The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala that the team will reveal a new name and logo in early 2022. He also said the team would retain its well-known burgundy and gold color scheme.

The football team in D.C. has gone by its generic "Washington Football Team" moniker since 2020, when it finally ditched the most controversial nickname in sports. Since then, the team has slowly worked though the process of finding a new name, announcing it wouldn't make the change until after 2021 and soliciting fans for ideas.

Wright had previously implied they might make "Football Team" the permanent nickname, though this week's comments seem to confirm that D.C. will have its third name in four years.

What will Washington's new football team name be?

Trying to figure out the best new nickname for Washington has been a football fan parlor game for years, and just about everyone involved has their preferred choice. Wright told the Post that his team's Washington Journey site received more than 40,000 submissions from fans.

The best look we've received at an actual candidate list may have come via a poll sent by Wright to season ticket holders in April, in which 19 names of varying appeal were listed. Wright made clear it wasn't an actual vote on the new nickname, but rather an information-gathering process.

Here's the group:

Monarchs

Presidents

Wild Hogs

Riders

Capital City Football Club

Redwolves

Aviators

Wayfarers

Ambassadors

Griffins

Warriors

Armada

Rising

Swifts

Commanders

Pilots

Rubies

Renegades

DC Football Club

We'll see if the real name ends up coming from that list.

More changes coming for Washington Football Team

The new nickname reveal was just one topic Wright discussed with the Post, as there is plenty to cover when you're trying to rehabilitate one of the most dysfunctional organizations in sports amid an NFL investigation.

Story continues

Alongside the nickname and a corporate overhaul, Wright also said he expects the team to move to a new stadium when its FedEx Field lease expires in five years. Members of the Washington executive leadership team have reportedly embarked on a stadium tour to narrow down its vision, a process led by chief legal officer Damon Jones, who played a part in the creation of Nationals Park.

Wherever the new stadium ends up, Wright said he envisioned it as the center of "a year-round entertainment venue to host concerts and other events," with "a surrounding economic development project with retail, work and living space, restaurants and perhaps even a community element." Such a development has become all the rage with new stadiums, as teams figure out they can rake in even more cash as a de facto real estate company.

