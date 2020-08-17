Washington Football Team Hires the NFL's First Black Team President, Jason Wright

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock Jason Wright

A year of change continues for the Washington Football Team.

On Monday, the NFL team announced that former league player Jason Wright will take over as the team's president. He becomes the first Black team president in the NFL.

The 38-year-old — who was previously a partner at consulting firm McKinsey & Company — replaces Bruce Allen, who was fired as the Washington team's president after the 2019 season.

In his role, according to ESPN, Wright will be focused on business operations, finance, sales and marketing.

"It's a huge moment to bring those two worlds together," he told ESPN in an interview. "What other job would they come together at such a unique time for an organization at the point our team is? I'm just happy I landed in this role at that time. There are other reasons it's historic, but that's a byproduct of me being the right and qualified candidate at this time. All of that is just icing on the cake."

The club's original Redskins name and symbol were dropped in July following years of outcry from critics who denounced the name as a slur used against Native Americans.

The franchise decided to change from the old moniker when FedEx, a leading sponsor, threatened to pull its name from stadium signage following the 2020 NFL season if it was not retired.

"For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the 'Washington Football Team' pending adoption of our new name," the team said in a statement on July 23 that announced the change. "The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use 'Washington Football Team' immediately."

"In addition, we are rolling out an aesthetic that reflects the direction of the franchise as we progress toward a new name and design scheme," the statement continued.