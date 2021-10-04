Washington Football Team facility reportedly raided by feds, head trainer placed on leave

Federal law enforcement reportedly raided the Washington Football Team's INOVA Sports Performance Center last week, according to NBC Sports Washington's J.P. Finlay, Grant Paulsen, and Julie Carey. It appears to be related to an ongoing criminal investigation involving head athletic trainer and director of sports medicine Ryan Vermillion, who has been placed on administrative leave by the team.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was behind the raid.

According to Washington's statement, the criminal investigation is unrelated to the team. When asked about the situation at his Monday afternoon media session, Rivera had no additional comment beyond the team's statement.

There are few details at this point. On 106.7 The Fan, Paulsen reported that the investigation has been going on since at least training camp over the summer, and that several people on the team had been contacted by the feds about the investigation.

Vermillion has been an NFL athletic trainer for 20 years, according to his team bio. He spent 18 of those years with the Carolina Panthers, working under head coach Ron Rivera for nine of them. Vermillion essentially came over with Rivera when he was hired by Washington, and is going into his second season. Paulsen and Finlay reported that Vermillion did not travel to Atlanta with the rest of the team for Sunday's game, and that his assistants handled on-field injuries.