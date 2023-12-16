Washington faces Phoenix, aims to break road losing streak

Washington Wizards (4-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (13-12, 10th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will aim to break its four-game road losing streak when the Wizards face Phoenix.

The Suns are 6-8 on their home court. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 5.6.

The Wizards are 2-12 on the road. Washington is eighth in the league scoring 116.8 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

The Suns average 115.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 126.8 the Wizards allow. The Wizards are shooting 48.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.3% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 30.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Kyle Kuzma is scoring 23.3 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 15.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 119.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Eric Gordon: out (leg), Josh Okogie: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (knee).

Wizards: Johnny Davis: out (calf), Landry Shamet: out (rib), Ryan Rollins: out (knee), Delon Wright: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press