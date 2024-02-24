Washington faces Cleveland, seeks to break 10-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (36-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to end its 10-game skid when the Wizards take on Cleveland.

The Wizards are 6-31 in conference play. Washington is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 24-13 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 27.3 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 6.3.

The 114.5 points per game the Wizards score are 5.3 more points than the Cavaliers allow (109.2). The Cavaliers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Wizards allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-106 in the last matchup on Feb. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is shooting 49.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Caris LeVert is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 0-10, averaging 111.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: out (heel), Isaiah Livers: out (hip).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (illness), Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press