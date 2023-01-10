Washington faces Chicago, looks to halt 3-game slide

Chicago Bulls (19-22, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to break its three-game slide when the Wizards play Chicago.

The Wizards have gone 10-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 16-12 in conference play. Chicago is 9-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 115-111 in the last matchup on Dec. 8. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 27 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Porzingis is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: day to day (right ankle), Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Johnny Davis: day to day (hip).

Bulls: Javonte Green: day to day (knee), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (quad), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press