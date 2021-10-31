Washington faces Atlanta on 3-game win streak

Washington Wizards (5-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (3-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wizards take on Atlanta.

Atlanta finished 9-3 in Southeast Division play and 25-11 at home a season ago. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 19.7 from the free throw line and 37.2 from deep.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 3-9 in Southeast Division play during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 25.5 assists per game on 43.2 made field goals last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting on Oct. 28. Bradley Beal scored 27 points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: day to day (quad), Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: day to day (right calf), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: day to day (left hamstring).

