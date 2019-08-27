Washington, D.C. radio host pulled over mid-interview, gets $500 ticket

Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., was pulled over in the middle of a radio interview on Monday, much to the delight of those back in the studio. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

There are plenty of things one shouldn’t do while driving a car.

It’s time to add “conducting a radio interview” to that list.

Washington, D.C., radio host and columnist Chris Russell learned that the hard way on Monday.

Russell was in the middle of talking about the Washington Capitals on 106.7 The Fan on Monday when suddenly police sirens could be heard in the background. Suddenly, Russell changes topics.

“Dukes, I think I’m getting pulled over,” he said while show host Chad Dukes can be heard laughing back in the studio. “This is awesome.”

“Are you serious Rooster?” Dukes asked.

“Yeah … I’m getting pulled over.”

The officer can be heard over the radio talking to Russell, who quickly replies: “OK I’m sorry, I was doing a radio interview. I understand, I’m sorry.”

The officer then said something before Russell quickly said, “OK, OK!” and hung up the phone.

How dare that cop get in the way of my pontificating? https://t.co/3jGAu2UyR2 — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 26, 2019

Russell later shared that he received a $500 fine for talking on his cell phone while driving.

Boss..i got a $500 ticket ...are u guys gonna help cover it? https://t.co/QZWZRqyGi8 — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 26, 2019

This apparently isn’t a new problem, either, as at least six other prominent members of the sports media world have ran into the same issue in recent years, according to Awful Announcing. Jonathan Weiner, or Stugotz, was pulled over while on the radio in 2017, Steve Smith was busted while speaking on “The Dan Le Batard Show” in 2014, and even Peter King was caught earlier this month on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Believe it or not, it turns out that the “I was doing a radio interview” excuse doesn’t work with law enforcement.

