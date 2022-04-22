Washington DC shooting: Three shot as police tell people to ‘shelter in place’

Police are responding to a shooting in Washington, DC, that has a reported three victims. (Screengrab of WUSA newscast)

Washington, DC, police are responding to a shooting in the Van Ness neighbourhood with at least three victims, they announced on Friday, calling it an “active threat” and urging residents near the effected area to “shelter in place”

“There is a large police presence in the area. Updates will follow,” they wrote on social media.

MPD is responding to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW for the report of at least 2 shooting victims. There is a large police presence in the area. Updates will follow. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

The victims included two adult males and one “juvenile female,” according to police.

One man, who lives in an apartment building near the shooting site, told WUSA he saw a woman running, yelling, “I’m shot! I’m shot!”

“After hearing the gunshots, I went to the back window, saw kids coming out of the school and frantically running to either side,” he said. “Then I went to the basement, saw people hiding under the car. More gunshots.”

Live news feeds showed at least a dozen police cars responding to the shooting. An armoured truck was also deployed in response to the incident.

Videos from near the reported shooting location, near Edmund Burke Middle School and 4101 NW Connecticut Avenue, showed multiple police officers heading towards the scene.

The shooting itself took place near a private residence, NBC4 reports.

Students from Howard University told a reporter from the channel they had heard gunfire.

Unverified videos on social media allegedly captured scores of gunshots ringing out during the shooting.

JUST IN 🚨 Reports of active shooter near Edmund Burke Middle School, sounds of heavy shooting heard in Washington DC



pic.twitter.com/ckU4ezGOK0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 22, 2022

There is no immediate information on what led to the shooting, and the condition of the victims.

Story continues

The nearby University of the District of Columbia told The Washington Post it has temporarily locked down its campus and law school as the incident unfolds.

“Active sweeps” are under way as the investigation continues, according to police.

Traffic has been blocked off throughout the area.

The Independent has reached out to the police for further information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.